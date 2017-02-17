Montreal police are asking for the public's help in finding Barbara James, an 85-year-old black woman who hasn't been seen since she left her home in Lasalle Thursday afternoon.

James walks with the help of a cane.

She is 5'4" and weighs 120 pounds. James has white hair and chestnut eyes, and she wears glasses.

James is believed to be wearing either a long, grey or red coat and black boots.

Police say James's family is worried because it's not like the elderly woman to go out without returning.

They say she frequently walks to the Maxi grocery store on Newman Street or to the Uniprix pharmacy on Dollard Street. She also sometimes goes to Carrefour Angrignon shopping centre.

Anyone who might have any information regarding James's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or a local police station.

You may also make an anonymous, confidential call to Info-Crime Montreal, at 514-393-1133.