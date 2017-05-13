People hoping to attend a speech by former U.S. president Barack Obama in Montreal next month can purchase tickets starting today at noon.

Obama will speak at the Palais des congrès at 5 p.m. on June 6. He will be delivering a keynote speech to the Montreal Chamber of Commerce as part of a series of talks by international leaders.

Advance tickets have already been sold to members of the Chamber of Commerce. Members of the public have a chance to buy tickets online today.

Prices range from $57 to $373 and can be purchased here.