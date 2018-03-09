Despite being replicated around the world, some of Montreal's favourite foods can't be duplicated. On that list: Montreal smoked meat, poutine and bagels.

But an Ottawa bagel shop founder is prepared to rise to the challenge.

Craig Buckley, the founder of Kettleman's Bagel Co., says Montreal bagels are the next fast-food concept, and he's looking to expand his shop, which makes Montreal-style bagels in Ottawa, to the Montreal and Toronto markets.

He's even looking to buy one of Montreal's iconic bagel shops.

"We can take the concept of bagels and sandwiches and everything else and make it a lot more professional, like a Chipotle's, like a McDonald's, Starbucks," he told CBC Montreal's Homerun.

"Right now they're being run like a mom-and-pop type of thing," he said of Montreal's longstanding bagel shops.

Robert Morena, the co-owner St-Viateur Bagel, said it's "preposterous" that an Ottawa bagel shop which makes Montreal-style bagels should try to set up in Montreal.

"It doesn't sound right: 'We're going to go to Rome and build a Coliseum,'" he said.

He added that it's not St-Viateur Bagel that's in talks to sell to Kettleman's, and he thinks Buckley is "courageous" for wanting to venture into the Montreal market.

"I don't see tourists saying 'Hey, let's go to Montreal: they're renowned for bagels. Let's go to an Ottawa bagel shop,'" he said.

Bagel shops as a 'fast-food concept'

Buckley, who was born in Montreal, owns three shops in Ottawa, the first of which he founded in 1993.

He said a private equity company asked him to open more locations in the Montreal area.

Buckley said that if he successfully buys one of Montreal's landmark bagel shops, the flagship store would stay and would be expanded into more locations.

He added that Montreal's iconic Schwartz's Deli has changed ownership several times without having an adverse impact on its food or reputation.

Mile End's St-Viateur bagel shop is one of the city's most famous bagel shops. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

He sees Montreal bagels as the next big "fast-food concept" which is currently being tapped by operations everywhere from New York to Australia.

Morena said just because an equity company has approached the Ottawa chain doesn't mean Buckley should act on it.

"The irony is that we get these proposals all the time," Morena said.

"A 62-year-old institution with the capacity, and we still don't roll out to Ontario. We're still hesitant."

He won't predict what Montrealers will think of Kettleman's bagels.

"People will be the judge," he said.