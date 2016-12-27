In the winter, snowmobiling is a popular way to get around in rural Quebec, but a recent boom in backcountry snowmobiling is threatening the forestry industry and causing conflict between land owners and thrill seekers.

A large network of trails connect Quebec's regions but it's the backcountry snowmobilers who ignore the trails that are stirring up controversy.

The cross-over or hybrid snowmobiles are designed to cruise over deep snow and therefore end up trespassing on private property as their users whiz around fresh powder.

"It's a totally different experience from what someone does in trail riding," said Michel Garneau, director of business development for the Quebec Federation of Snowmobiling Clubs.

They also take jumps with their machines and ride the snowmobiles like a dirt bike, he said.

Garneau calls it "a very technical art," but land owners aren't seeing the artistry as much as the destruction these machines can cause.

The Sûreté du Québec confirmed there will be extra surveillance of backcountry snowmobilers this year in the Quebec City region. (Luc Lavigne/Radio-Canada)

'It ruins the trees'

Land owners are angry because they say backcountry snowmobilers often come onto their properties without permission.

The Seminary of Quebec owns about 1,600-square kilometres of land along the north shore of the St. Lawrence River.

Jacques Laliberté, who manages their forestry work, claims he's seen a spike in snowmobilers who go off the trails and into areas where the seminary owns plantations.

Snowmobilers can be fined up to $2,000 for going onto private properties. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

The seminary considered completely blocking access to its land because snowmobilers were trampling the heads of the saplings buried beneath the snow.

"It ruins the trees," said Laliberté. "It may not seem like a big loss but it's a big loss for us."

This kind of destruction has an effect on the Quebec economy because of losses to the forestry industry, according to Laliberté.

He added that there are few delegated places for backcountry snowmobilers to go and that's something the provincial government needs to handle.

In the meantime, the Sûreté du Québec confirmed there will be extra surveillance this year in the Quebec City region.

A spokesperson for the SQ told CBC's Quebec AM that fines for snowmobiling in restricted areas can go up to $2,000.