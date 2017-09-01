A 49-year-old babysitter has been charged with arson by negligence, child abandonment and failure to provide the necessaries of life after a child was found alone in a burning apartment.

Josée Milot was arrested Thursday after a one-year-old girl was left unattended during an apartment fire early that morning in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood.

Milot pleaded not guilty during a brief appearance Friday via videoconference at the Montreal courthouse. She is being held at a detention centre in Rivière-des-Prairies and is expected to return to court for a bail hearing next Tuesday.

Antonio Cabral, her defence lawyer, said that Milot was in shock when they spoke before her appearance. She has a criminal past, including a conviction for drug trafficking.

"She's someone who hasn't had an easy path, she's someone who comes from a disadvantaged background and was involved with substance use problems in the past," said Cabral.

Child alone, in tears when found

Police say Milot was babysitting the girl when the fire broke in the building on Dézéry Street.

Montreal police officers managed to rescue the toddler, who was found alone and in tears in an apartment on the second floor.

The officers happened to be working nearby around 12:45 a.m. when residents flagged them down, alerting them to the fire at the apartment building.

Police had to break down the doors to several apartments to get other tenants out. In all, about 30 people were forced out of their homes.

The child and four police officers were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, while four other police officers were treated at the scene.

Police say the child was injured during the fire, but that she is expected to recover.