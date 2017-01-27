Montreal's brand new Metro cars will be gradually brought back into service beginning tomorrow.

The city's public transit agency, the STM, withdrew the AZUR cars after a key component — the contact shoes — were damaged due to a mechanical problem on the Orange line.

The problem was first noticed on Jan. 14, when an AZUR car was damaged as it traveled through the Du Collège station, leading to an hours-long shutdown of parts of the Orange line.

Upon subsequent inspection, the transit agency noticed all 12 of its new AZUR cars were damaged, as well as some of the older MR-73 cars.

​STM officials were initially uncertain what caused the damage. But in findings released today, the agency said the contact shoes on the cars were damaged by lateral movement created by wear and tear on certain track components.

Repairs to the track are underway, the agency said. It will also make adjustments to the contact shoes on the AZURs as well as increase the frequency of inspections.

The AZUR trains were first put into service last February. A total of 52 AZUR trains are supposed to be brought into service by 2018.