The Montreal Children's Hospital is urging parents to be wary of carbon monoxide poisoning in children, something that can happen in cars after heavy snowfalls.

There have been no cases of child deaths as a result of the toxic, colourless gas yet this year, but hospital administration has offered a list of safety tips for parents.

First and foremost, a child should never be left alone in an idling car, the hospital advises.

Motorists should remove the snow from their car before starting the engine, and ensure that the exhaust pipe is not blocked.

If an exhaust pipe is blocked by snow while a car idles, it can produce carbon monoxide poisoning inside the car that could lead to death.

Also, drivers should never leave their car running inside the garage — even if the garage door is open.

Signs to watch for

Parents should watch for headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and fatigue as symptoms of mild poisoning.

More serious exposure can result in fainting, convulsions, coma and death.