A transient who pleaded guilty to killing a Canadian tourist and a yoga teacher has been sentenced to 100 years to life in prison.

Morrison Lampley was one of three people charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 killings.

Lila Alligood was sentenced to 50 years to life, while accomplice Sean Angold got 15 years. Angold received the lesser sentence for agreeing to testify against the others.

Morrison Haze Lampley, far right, was sentenced to 100 years in prison for the 2015 murder of Quebecer Audrey Carey. His co-accused, Sean Michael Angold and Lila Scott Alligood, have been sentenced to 15 and 50 years behind bars. (Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)

The trio admitted to killing Audrey Carey, 23, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., while she was camping in Golden Gate Park and attending the annual Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival.

Court testimony showed the trio befriended Carey while she was camping but robbed her and stole her camping gear. Her body was found in the park on Oct. 3, 2015.

Yoga instructor Steve Carter, 67, was found dead two days later along a popular hiking trail in Marin County, 32 kilometres north of San Francisco. He was still clutching the leash of his dog, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said.

