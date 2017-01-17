Montreal will be expanding the roster of pedestrian-only streets in the city, including making areas around the Atwater Market off-limits to vehicular traffic.

Mayor Denis Coderre announced Tuesday that the city will spend close to $1.7 million to turn three streets into pedestrian walkways:

parts of St-Ambroise and Atwater streets in the Southwest borough.

one block of Roy Street East, between Coloniale and de Bullion streets, in the Plateau–Mont-Royal.

one block of Wellington Street, between Galt and de l'Église streets, in Verdun

The money will be spread out over three years. The first phase installment will be used to help boroughs fund pilot projects along these three streets.

If the projects prove successful, the city would then help pay for a more permanent pedestrian infrastructure on the chosen streets. It could also decide to keep them pedestrian-only for certain parts of the year.

This is third year that the city has offered financing for new pedestrian-only projects. They've proven popular, with satisfaction rates as high as 90 per cent, the city said.

As part of the program, Stanislas Street in Saint-Laurent is now permanently off-limits to cars.

Park Stanley Avenue in Ahuntsic-Cartierville will follow suit this fall.