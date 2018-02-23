The Atwater Market will be closed for an undetermined length of time this morning after a possible electrical fire started at around 3:30 a.m.

The damage is estimated at about $50,000, according to Martin Farmer, spokesperson for the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal.

"There is significant damage," Farmer said.

The fire started in the wooden display stands used during the summer, Farmer said.

The market will remain closed while firefighters determine whether any food was contaminated by smoke.

The cause seems to be accidental, and no one was injured.