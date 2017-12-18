Quebec provincial police are investigating after a man was found gravely injured in Pincourt and died Sunday evening.

Police say they believe the 59-year-old man unsuccessfully tried to shoot and kill another man inside a home on Impasse Hamel Sunday afternoon.

The second man called 911 following the incident. Police who responded to the call discovered the 59-year-old man unconscious in a vehicle nearby.

There was a gun in the car with him, according to Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died.

The second man, who is 55, was injured but police do not fear for his life. Tremblay said it is unclear how the two men are linked. Neither has been identified.

The case has been transferred to the SQ's major crimes unit.