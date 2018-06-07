At least 1 protester arrested as G7 protests heat up in Quebec City

At least one protester has been arrested in the first major protest march of the G7 summit.

Roughly 500 people marched in a protest organized by the Réseau de résistance anti-G7 (RRAG7), a coalition of groups opposing racism, colonialism and capitalism.

About two dozen black bloc protesters marched with their faces covered, scrolling graffiti on walls. CBC Reporter Sarah Leavitt said she witnessed protesters threaten two journalists.

Police wearing riot gear surrounded protesters, the bulk of whom were peaceful, and two police helicopters flew overhead.

Quebec City police officers will not confirm how many arrests have taken place until the end of the protest, but CBC reporters have witnessed at least one arrest.

Protesters burn <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/G7?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#G7</a> flags in front of the Quebec City convention centre and just set off a firework <a href="https://t.co/n6938jCz5r">pic.twitter.com/n6938jCz5r</a> —@simon_nak Protesters also burned the flags of G7 countries.

The protesters left from the Parc des Braves in Old Quebec and marched to Quebec City's convention centre, where delegates from several countries have gathered for parallel meetings to the G7.

Some 1,400 representatives from 300 international media organizations are set up in the convention centre, where they will be following news conferences via teleconference in La Malbaie, Que., more than 140 kilometres away.

Protesters and police ready for tonight’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/G7?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#G7</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/protest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#protest</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QuebecCity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QuebecCity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/manif7juin?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#manif7juin</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MANIFENCOURS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MANIFENCOURS</a> <a href="https://t.co/mPgVEJMGg8">pic.twitter.com/mPgVEJMGg8</a> —@PeterTardifCBC

Opposing capitalist policies

The coalition of groups that organized tonight's march say they're protesting the neo-liberal policies of the G7 countries.

"A huge amount of money was spent to make sure there's a lot of security, a lot of police, and we are worried about the restrictions on the right to protest," said Alice-Anne Simard of the organization Eau Secours, one of the groups in RRAG7.

Police dog now helping in the search of suspicious car outside security perimeter. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/G7?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#G7</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/G7Summit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#G7Summit</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/G7Charlevoix?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#G7Charlevoix</a> <a href="https://t.co/wW1W7qCNXM">pic.twitter.com/wW1W7qCNXM</a> —@Alibrunet

Quebec City resident Michel Côté said he's demonstrating against the Trans Mountain pipeline deal.

"We're taking this opportunity to tell Trudeau that his pipeline decision from last week, the one that's going to cost $4.5 billion, we didn't vote for that," said Côté, an environmental activist since 2009.

Michel Côté of Quebec City is one of about 400 protesters marching across the city on the eve of the G7 Summit. (Jonathan Montpetit/CBC)

Suspicious package

Earlier in the afternoon, a police operation took place in La Malbaie that forced the evacuation of a half dozen homes.

Police searched a car amid concerns of the possible presence of inflammable material in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and remains detained for further questioning.

The operation wrapped up just before 5 p.m., and police have confirmed no suspicious materials were found on site.

One of several boarded up stores on rue St. Jean ahead of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/G72018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#G72018</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Quebeccity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Quebeccity</a> <a href="https://t.co/yNEZTdPEtg">pic.twitter.com/yNEZTdPEtg</a> —@PeterTardifCBC

Women's economic empowerment highlighted

Women's economic empowerment was the first issue advanced by activists in Quebec City Thursday morning, launching three days of planned protests.

The demonstration, organized by Oxfam-Québec, was cut short by a torrential downpour just after 9 a.m.

In front of the National Assembly, protesters paraded giant puppets portraying the seven world leaders. They pantomimed cradling babies and cooking meals, illustrating the challenges so many women face juggling careers and household chores.

"We wanted to send a strong message to the G7 leaders that one neglected area has been unpaid care work," said Diana Sarosi, policy manager for Oxfam-Canada.

According to the non-profit development agency, women devote two to ten times more time than men do to unpaid domestic work, from child care, to caring for elderly parents, to household chores.

Despite the risk of trade talks on tariffs overshadowing the debate of other issues at the Summit, Sarosi said she was encouraged by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's appointment of a gender equality advisory council got Canada's G7 presidency, calling the move "bold and ambitious".

"These are powerful women from across the world who are not going to just walk away and say, 'It's over now,'" said Sarosi.

Oxfam-Québec explained it wanted to get its message across before everyone else — and before any potentially explosive protests take over the news agenda.

"We change hearts and minds, and the best way to do that is through peaceful protest," said Sarosi.

Quebec City police line the perimeters of the Thursday night evening protest. (Jonathan Montpetit/CBC)

Precautions taken

Several daycares and schools in downtown Quebec City have shut down for the day, while public servants and elected officials were ordered to head home as of noon.

Merchants like Pierre Rouleau in Quebec City's downtown core have also started boarding up their windows, to protect them from potential vandalism by protesters.

Rouleau, whose clothing store on Saint-Jean Street was sprayed with graffiti in 2001, is among those who recall how those protests at the Third Summit of the Americas quickly spun out of control.

"During G7 summits there is always ruckus, I don't see why it would be different here," said Rouleau.

Civil rights observers monitor police

The 2001 meeting is also fresh in the minds of human rights advocates, who are concerned crowd-control tactics used by police during the Summit of the Americas could be repeated, violating protesters' rights.

More than 40 volunteers with Amnesty International and Quebec's civil rights league, the Ligue des droits et libertés (LDL), will be monitoring the protests and keeping an eye on police behaviour.

The groups say there are concerned with a police technique called kettling, in which large groups of protestors are circled and arrested.

Police have also put in place temporary detention facilities in the parking lot of the Victoria police station.

"We're worried because we're told there will be no mass arrests, but the security measures put in place lead us to think there could be a discord between their message and what will happen on the ground," said Geneviève Paul, the general manager of Amnesty International for francophone Canada.

Oxfam-Québec portrayed the seven world leaders as giant puppets, unable to focus on their work because of the the multiple household chores that are usually accomplished by women. (Julia Page/CBC)

LDL counted 1,100 arrests during the G20 Summit in Toronto in 2010, which led to several lawsuits against police.

Amnesty International is also concerned about the possible use of rubber ball blast grenades, also known as a stun grenades, used by Montreal police during the Maple Spring — the student protests over planned tuition fee hikes in 2012.

The Quebec City police force (SPVQ) will be in charge of security on its territory during the Summit, with provincial police officers standing by as backup.

CBC reporters will be on the ground in Quebec City and La Malbaie from Thursday to Sunday.

Follow all the latest developments at cbc.ca/montreal, and on CBC Radio One and CBC Television.