A Syrian family of three was stopped at Hemmingford by the RCMP Saturday morning as they illegally crossed the border from the U.S. to apply for refugee status in Canada.

The young Syrian family dragged luggage and pushed a stroller with their daughter inside through the snow in about -15 C weather.

The girl is about three years old.

RCMP officers were waiting for the family and detained them, as is standard procedure with refugee claimants.

The family will be brought to the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle border crossing and then to an immigration detention centre in Laval for about 48 hours.

After that, they will have a date before the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada tribunal.

They won't be in custody while they wait for their tribunal date.

Growing number of asylum-seekers

The number of asylum-seekers entering Quebec illegally from the United States has more than quadrupled in the last three years.

Between April 1 and Nov. 30, 2016 the RCMP took 823 refugee claimants into custody, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.