Rent spike forces beloved Ste-Catherine St. bookstore to close

It was business as usual at Astro Books, a well-known comic and bookstore on Ste-Catherine Street, until the for rent sign appeared outside.

Betty Stock Handleman, who runs the store, had no idea it was there until a customer told them about it.

Stock Handleman says the landlord sold the building last year, and the new owner is more than doubling the rent.

The owners are getting older and were already considering closing shop, and the jump in rent was the nail in the coffin.

Eric Feliciano, a longtime customer, says he will be sad to see the shop close. (Kate McKenna/CBC) "It's going to be bittersweet. I'm going to be really sorry to close the store. I'm going to miss the people. I've got great customers and I've got great workers," she said.

One of those longtime customers is Eric Feliciano. He said the store is something of an oasis in the middle of downtown for him.

"It's awful, they are like an institution in Montreal," said Feliciano.

"It's really disappointing, almost devastating. I've been coming here forever."

Stock Handleman is hoping to sell the entire inventory because with such high rent, she doesn't think anyone will want to take over the store.

The store will be open until the end of June.