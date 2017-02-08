Assemblée publique de consultation Ontario LIVE

Air Date: Feb 08, 2017 6:55 PM ET

Assemblée publique de consultation Ontario LIVE0:00

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Montréal

Mostly Cloudy

-1°C

Québec

Mostly Cloudy

-2°C

Longueuil

Mainly Sunny

-1°C

Mirabel

Mostly Cloudy

-3°C

Sherbrooke

Partly Cloudy

1°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss