Montreal police have reopened St-Laurent Boulevard between Ontario and Sherbrooke streets following an investigation into an alleged assault.

Around 3 a.m., some passersby notified police about a fight on St-Laurent. When police arrived, they found a 23-year-old man on the ground with a head injury.

The victim was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect near the scene and he will be questioned today.