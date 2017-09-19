For the third time in less than two months, arsonists have targeted a luxury car rental company in Town of Mount Royal.

Around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke a window at Location Prime Leasing on Côte-de-Liesse Road and poured an accelerant inside, said Const. Raphaël Bergeron.

The resulting fire caused damage to a number of vehicles. Police say the suspect is a man wearing a wearing a ski mask and dark clothes, but have no other details about his appearance.

The business was targeted in a similar fashion in August and again earlier this month, though damage to the cars was limited.

Investigators are trying to determine what the motive could be, Bergeron said. They will visit other businesses in the area later in the day to see if their security cameras caught anything.