Montreal police are investigating a string of arsons in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood overnight.

Just before midnight, police received several calls about someone starting fires in trash cans on Sicard Street.

Incendiary devices were found at the scene of the fires, which were put out without incident.

While police and firefighters were responding to those calls, they received another for a fire at a nearby apartment building.

Const. Andrée-Anne Picard said in fact, a number of fires had been set inside one unit. The tenant was not there at the time.

The apartment building was evacuated but she says no one was hurt.

Picard said police believe the fires inside the apartment may be linked to the garbage can fires.

There were no witnesses. Sicard is closed between De Rouen and Ontario street while the arson squad carries out its investigation.