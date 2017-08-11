Four recycling bins in Greenfield Park, on Montreal's South Shore, were set on fire early Friday morning with one burning the house nearest to it.

According to Longueuil police, the house only sustained minor damage.

One man in his 60s endured minor injuries to his hand during the incident.

Police received the call about a fire at 3:27 a.m. and when they arrived at the scene they saw the four fires.

They have not made any arrests.

The fires took place on Bellevue Street and a section of the residential street was still closed to traffic at 7 a.m. as investigators survey the scene.