Montreal police say they are investigating two overnight Molotov cocktail attacks in the Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough as separate events, for now.

The first happened at a vacant storefront on Queen Mary Road near Décarie Boulevard around 1:45 a.m.

A witness saw two suspects throw a rock through the window and toss an incendiary device inside, said Const. Benoit Boisselle.

The fire was quickly extinguished and there was minor damage. Police are still looking for the two suspects, who fled on foot.

A Molotov cocktail was thrown inside this empty building on Queen Mary Road early Thursday. Police say this is the first time they've received a call about this address. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

About two hours later, police received a call for an alarm about a broken window at a vape shop on Sherbrooke Street West near Clifton Avenue.

Police arrived and realized an incendiary device had been thrown inside the store. Firefighters were called and once again managed to put out the fire quickly, Boisselle said.

The shop is in the basement of the building. Six homes on the top floors were evacuated, but the residents have already been allowed to return.

This is the second time the store has been targeted by arsonists. The first incident occurred Aug. 16.

Boisselle said arson squad investigators will be at both scenes Thursday, and will try to determine whether the incidents are related.