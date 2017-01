Montreal police arrested four men in Blainville last night in connection with a series of break and enters on the West Island.

The men, in their 20s and 30s, were arrested on des Alouettes Street and are now being questioned by detectives.

The break-ins occurred over the last several months, mainly in Pointe-Claire, said Const. Benoit Boisselle.

It's not yet clear what charges the men might face.