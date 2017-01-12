Terrebonne police are looking for two male suspects after a teenage employee was tied up and trapped in a beer fridge during an armed robbery at a dépanneur Wednesday night.

Capt. Benoît Bilodeau says two men wearing masks and gloves entered a Couche-Tard on Côte de Terrebonne around 11:55 p.m. and instructed the woman to get into the beer fridge.

They then piled up cases of beer at the door to make it harder for her to escape, he said.

The pair took money, cigarettes and scratch tickets before fleeing, but police don't know how much they were able to take, which direction they went in or whether they got away on foot or by car.

One of the men was armed, but Bilodeau says it's unclear if it was a real weapon.

The cashier, who is around 18 years old, eventually was able to get out of the fridge and called police.

She was unharmed and doing relatively well when police arrived at the scene, Bilodeau said.

She will meet with police Thursday afternoon.