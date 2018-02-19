A man is in hospital after losing control of his vehicle in a police chase that followed an armed robbery at a Couche Tard in Granby, Sunday night.

At around 8:30 p.m., police arrived at the convenience store on Denison Street. The man, who is in his late forties, had already fled in his vehicle toward downtown, police say.

Police followed the man down Drummond Street. When the man arrived at David-Bouchard Boulevard, he lost control of his vehicle when trying to turn and flipped twice.

He was taken to hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. Police say he will survive his injuries.

The man is expected to appear in court in Granby on Monday, police say.