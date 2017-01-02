Montreal police will question two suspects following an armed robbery overnight in Anjou.

Police say around 2:30 a.m., two men entered the Vegas Bistro on Metropolitain Boulevard, near des Ormeaux Street, threatened an employee with a firearm and demanded cash.

The employee was eventually able to call 911.

When police arrived, the men escaped out a back door, carrying with them an undisclosed amount of money. A foot chase ensued and police were able to arrest the 20- and 21-year-old suspects.

A canine unit, deployed to search for weapons, recovered the firearm.

The employee was not harmed.