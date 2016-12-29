A 36-year-old Toronto man who was arrested last week near a Canada-U.S. border crossing is expected to appear in court today in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.

The RCMP says Thanh Viet Pham crossed illegally into Canada near Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle on Dec. 23, lugging a bag containing 24 handguns of various calibres.

American border patrol officers flagged Canadian officials when they noticed the man walking towards Canada.

The RCMP says at least 10 of the seized weapons were loaded. A 25th handgun was later found in the snow by officers.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court Thursday in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and is facing charges related to importing unauthorized firearms.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years' imprisonment.