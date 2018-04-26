'Armed and dangerous' Longueuil murder suspect still on the lam

Longueuil police are looking for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old last fall.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Youcef Bouras, who is wanted on murder charges. Police describe him as "armed and dangerous."

He is described as French-speaking and of North African descent. He has brown hair and brown eyes and is about five feet eight inches tall.

Police believe Bouras is responsible for the death of Muhammad Adhane, who was fatally shot near the intersection of Grant Street and Ste-Foy Boulevard on the evening of Oct. 15, 2017. Police said the shooting happened after an argument broke out.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, the shooter had already fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Échec au crime at 1-800-711-1800 or Longueuil police.