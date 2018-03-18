Police are planning to widen the area being searched today in their effort to find Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou, a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen Monday afternoon.

The boy had left his home in Ahuntsic-Cartierville to walk to a friend's house when he went missing. His parents say they believe he was abducted.

After completing door-to-door and backyard alley searches within a 400-metre radius of where Ariel was last seen, police say they plan to expand the search perimeter.

"We want to give ourselves the highest chance and hope possible to find clues that progress the investigation," said police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard.

Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou, 10, went missing after he left his Ahuntsic-Cartierville home early Monday afternoon. (Montreal police)

More than 100 volunteers gathered Saturday to retrace Ariel's steps after a week of exhaustive searches garnered no sign of the boy.

Picard said volunteers are expected to assist today, as well. The number of police and investigators will remain the same as the last five days, she said.

A command post remains in place at Galeries Normandie, a strip mall on de Salaberry Street in Cartierville.

"Information is coming in as we go," Picard said. "We are receiving tips from the public, but so far nothing that has moved our investigation forward."

So far, police are remaining open to hypotheses as to what happened to Ariel, as investigations are ongoing, she said.