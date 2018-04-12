Frédéric Kouakou, the father of a Montreal boy who vanished a month ago today, will speak today along side the father of a Quebec teen who went missing nearly two decades ago.

Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou disappeared March 12 after he left his home in Ahuntsic-Cartierville to meet a friend. There has been no sign of the boy since.

Frédéric Kouakou will speak at a church in the neighbourhood this morning with Michel Surprenant, the father of 16-year-old Julie Surprenant, who was last seen in November 1999 at a Laval bus stop. Surprenant's remains were never located and no arrests have been made.

Ariel's parents have repeatedly said they believe their son was abducted.

Police officers, the boy's family and volunteers have repeatedly canvassed the neighbourhood for any information on the boy in the weeks since he was last seen.

While police say they are considering all possible scenarios, the leading hypothesis remains that he fell into the river and drowned. But several searches of the water by divers and robotic cameras have failed to turn up any sign of the boy.

Investigators have said they have not ruled out any scenarios at this point, including the possibility that Ariel was abducted.

Surveillance video and a witness have surfaced that show Ariel walking down Gouin Boulevard and placing him in the park around midday on March 12.

Anyone with information to meet with investigators at the station or call 911.

Here are details about Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou, who speaks French:

About four feet seven inches tall, weighing 88 pounds.

Dark hair and dark eyes.

Last seen wearing a black coat with a hood, grey pants and yellow shoes.