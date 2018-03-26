It's been exactly two weeks since 10-year-old Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou disappeared and there is still no trace of the missing boy.

Montreal police said they believe the Ariel may have accidentally fallen into the Rivière des Prairies and drowned. Investigators say they are re-evaluating their strategy and no official search has been planned for today.

Ariel was last seen March 12 in Des Bateliers Park, which borders the river, after he left his home in Ahuntsic-Cartierville to meet a friend.

In the days since, police officers and volunteers have combed the neighbourhood and surrounding areas by foot, horseback, helicopter and boat.

Divers also spent Monday and Tuesday submerged in the water of the Rivière des Prairies but, after no signs of Ariel were found, that search was called off.

Volunteers still searching

The community has rallied around the boy's family and volunteers have plastered the city with missing persons posters and organized their own searches. Several people also came forward to add to a reward the family offered for Ariel's safe return.

Around 200 people came out to show their support for the family at a candlelight vigil in Ahuntsic on Saturday.

The family is still holding out hope that their son will be found alive.

Police have been searching the area around the river for any sign of Ariel. (Charles Contant/CBC)

Ariel is about four-foot-seven, and weighs 88 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black coat with a hood, grey pants and yellow shoes.

Anyone with information about Ariel's disappearance is asked to contact 911.

They are also invited to visit the command post set up outside Galéries Normandie on de Salaberry Street, which is about 500 metres from the park.