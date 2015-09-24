Members of the band Arcade Fire are facing opposition to their plan to open a restaurant in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough.

Win Butler and Régine Chassagne are part of a group set to open a Haitian restaurant on Amherst Street.

The project would also include a café, small concert venue and even a grocery store.

But their efforts to get approval from the borough haven't been easy, with some of their plans conflicting with local bylaws and building codes.

The group has already applied for exemptions.

Work is already underway on the building on Amherst Street. (Radio-Canada)

At a public consultation Wednesday evening, residents said they were concerned about the increased noise level the restaurant would bring to the neighbourhood.

"We can see this project in the media, so it will attract lots of people, make lots of noise," said one resident, Stephanie Dionne.

Borough officials at the meeting stressed the group will need to control the noise level.

City councillor Steve Shanahan said although those behind the project have a certain star power it doesn't mean they are getting special treatment.

"We're going to take a look at the citizens' needs, we're going to take a look at the bylaws, and we're going to see what we can do to make things better," Shanahan said.

No one representing the band or other investors was present at the meeting.

Shanahan said the borough council will likely vote on the project next month.