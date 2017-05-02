Arcade Fire's Régine Chassagne and Win Butler are being recognized by Quebec's government for their roles as cultural ambassadors for the province.

The vocalists are among 18 honourees set to receive this year's Companion of Quebec's Order of Arts and Letters, a recognition for "outstanding contributions to the diversity and vitality of Quebec culture."

The event will be held at Montreal's Phi Centre on May 29.

Other recipients include Roger Frappier, producer of numerous influential Quebec films, including Jesus of Montreal, La Grande Séduction and The Decline of the American Empire; and children's entertainer Kim Yaroshevskaya, who also starred in the CBC drama Home Fires in the early 1980s.

Created in 2015, the recognition focuses on artists, writers and other patrons of the arts.

Producer Roger Frappier, right, and director Kim Nguyen pose next to the poster for their film Two Lovers and a Bear in 2016. Frappier is being made a Companion of Quebec's Order of Arts and Letters on May 29. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Past honourees include the late musician Leonard Cohen, as well as directors Denys Arcand, Denis Villeneuve and Xavier Dolan.