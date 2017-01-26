A Quebec Court judge will rule today whether the former Montreal mayor who once vowed to clean up corruption at city hall was actually the man behind a strategy of bribery and bureaucratic favours.

Michael Applebaum's trial wrapped up in November somewhat abruptly, after seven days of testimony from the prosecution's five witnesses.

The defence team opted to decline calling any more witnesses, and the former mayor did not testify in his own defence.

Applebaum, whose tenure as Montreal mayor was cut short when he was arrested, faces a maximum of five years imprisonment if he is found guilty.

Without a paper trail linking him to the alleged corruption scheme, the prosecution's case relied heavily on witness testimony.

It will be up to Judge Louise Provost to decide if those witnesses are reliable enough to prove the prosecution's case beyond a reasonable doubt or if — as the defence argued — there are too many "grey zones."

Allegations of kickbacks

Applebaum is accused of 14 charges, including conspiracy, breach of trust and municipal corruption.

The allegations pre-date Applebaum's ascension to the Montreal mayor's office, spanning from 2006 to 2012, when he was the borough mayor of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

The trial centres on two projects: a proposed real estate development on de Troie Avenue and a municipal contract for the management and maintenance of the NDG Sports Centre.

The Crown argued that Applebaum asked for cash kickbacks in exchange for ensuring the projects were approved by his administration.

The trial heard about DVD boxes stuffed with cash and one meeting where a witness recalled Applebaum saying either, "Elections are very expensive," or "Elections aren't cheap," before he was encouraged to pay thousands of dollars in cash for a political fundraiser.

Applebaum has always maintained his innocence.

Provost is expected to deliver her verdict at 2 p.m. at the Montreal courthouse.