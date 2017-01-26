A Quebec Court judge will rule today whether the man who vowed to clean up Montreal City Hall while he was mayor is guilty of conspiracy and corruption charges stemming from his earlier days in politics.

Michael Applebaum's trial wrapped up abruptly in November after seven days of testimony from the prosecution's five witnesses.

The defence team opted to decline calling any more witnesses, and the former mayor did not testify.

Applebaum, whose tenure as Montreal mayor was cut short in 2013 when he was arrested, faces a maximum of five years in prison if found guilty. He's charged with a total of 14 conspiracy, breach of trust and municipal corruption charges.

With no paper trail linking him to the alleged corruption scheme, the prosecution's case relied heavily on witness testimony.

It will be up to Judge Louise Provost to decide if those witnesses are reliable enough to prove the prosecution's case beyond a reasonable doubt or if, as the defence argued, there are too many "grey zones."

Allegations of kickbacks

The allegations stem from a period between 2006 and 2012 while Applebaum was borough mayor of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, and before he became Montreal mayor.

The trial centres on two projects: a proposed real estate development on de Troie Avenue, and a municipal contract for the management and maintenance of the NDG Sports Centre.

The Crown argued Applebaum asked for cash kickbacks in exchange for ensuring the projects were approved by his administration.

The trial heard about DVD boxes stuffed with cash and one meeting where a witness recalled Applebaum saying either, "Elections are very expensive," or "Elections aren't cheap," before he was encouraged to pay thousands of dollars in cash for a political fundraiser.

Applebaum has always maintained his innocence.

Provost is expected to deliver her decision at 2 p.m. ET at the Montreal courthouse.