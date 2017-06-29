The former head of a Quebec construction firm who pleaded guilty to bribery charges earlier this month has been found dead near his home in Repentigny.

The body of Antonino Catania, 72, was found in the Assomption River behind his home on Lacombe Boulevard by provincial police divers Tuesday.

Repentigny police spokesperson Guy Bélair said the body was retrieved 20 feet from Catania's home. Police do not suspect foul play.

Catania had been missing for a few hours when police were called by a member of his family Monday night, Bélair said.

Police searched for him in and around his home.

"Following the search, we realized he could be in the river," Bélair said.

Provincial police searched the river and found him Tuesday morning.

Catania used to run the construction firm Catcan Entreprises with his son Paolo. It is unclear if Paolo was the son who contacted police about his father's disappearance.

Earlier this month, the elder Catania pleaded guilty to charges of fraud amounting to more than $5,000, fraud on the government and breach of trust. He hadn't been sentenced.

According to his lawyer, Catania was in the advanced stages of cancer and was no longer responding to chemotherapy.

His son Paolo also pleaded guilty to fraud charges on behalf of the company.