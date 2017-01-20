The United States Consulate in Montreal is telling American citizens to avoid anti-Donald Trump demonstrations planned for Friday and Saturday in downtown Montreal.

In a message posted to the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Canada website on Thursday, the consulate in Montreal warns that "even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence."

The consulate lists three demonstrations with the time and place they are supposed to begin but does not provide details such as who they are organized by or what message they are promoting.

Joan Sinclair, public affairs officer with the U.S. Consulate General Montreal, said the post is simply an informational message, not a warning, and it speaks for itself.

Three protests planned

The first demonstration was set to begin 11 a.m. Friday. People were to gather at Place-des-Arts Metro station before marching through the streets.

According to the Facebook event page for that demonstration, it's called "Resist Trump! Montreal demonstration against Donald Trump and the far-right" and is organized by QPIRG Concordia, a public interest advocacy group.

American citizens are being told by the consulate to avoid the areas around demonstrations and 'exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings.' (Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press)

A second protest is planned for Friday and will start at 6 p.m. at Phillips Square.

That protest, entitled "Anti-Trump Night Demo: Make Racists Afraid Again!" is organized by the Anti-Racist Resistance Collective of Montreal and the Resist Trump Network.

The consulate's message also warns citizens about attending the Montreal Women's March, which is part of a movement that will see 300 other protests held in the U.S. and other countries in response to Trump's election.

It's set to take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Place des Arts Esplanade.

Police aware of demonstrations

American citizens are being told to avoid the areas around the three demonstrations and "exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings."

Montreal police said they knew of the consulate's message and of the planned demonstrations.

"We're aware of the situation," said Montreal police Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant. "We have officers who will be on site."