In Montreal, hundreds of protesters are taking to the streets today to denounce systemic hatred and racism in a massive demonstration.

On Berri Street between Ste-Catherine Street and De Maisonneuve Boulevard, police in riot gear stood on the sidewalk while protesters gave speeches condemning systemic racism.

A wide variety of groups with many different messages at today’s protest #manifencours pic.twitter.com/ednqt6ikaV — @simon_nak

One sign proclaimed: "We are strong not in spite but because of our differences."

Many held banners calling for social harmony and solidarity with Indigenous peoples.

Some have signs addressing Bill 62, Quebec's controversial legislation on religious neutrality. One woman, who wore her face covered, brandished a poster reading "Don't judge a book by its cover. I'm more similar to you than you think."

Protesters did not disclose their route to police, who advised motorists to avoid the streets where protesters will be.

Several hundred protesters have taken over Berri between De Maisonneuve and Ste-Cath for protest against systemic racism #manifencours pic.twitter.com/dMq45RMg7s — @simon_nak

The event brings together about 160 diverse groups, including Montreal's Black Lives Matter division, a group of Muslims and Arabs who stand for secularism in Quebec and several university student associations.

The group met at place Émilie-Gamelin and is walking toward Place du Canada, where a statue of John A. Macdonald was vandalized with paint overnight.

Starting at place Émilie-Gamelin, the #manifencours is now going north on Berri#Mtltraffic

^CC — @SPVM

An anonymous group took responsibility for the defacing, claiming the incident took place ahead of today's planned anti-racism demonstration — though the group said it is not affiliated with the protest.

The protest's organizers say the perpetrator was not from their ranks.