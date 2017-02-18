Hundreds gathered in front of the National Assembly in Quebec City Saturday afternoon to denounce racism and call for greater unity in the province.

The protest, which was followed by a march through the streets around the National Assembly, was part of an anti-racism festival that kicked off Thursday.

Protesters gathered at the National Assembly in Quebec City Saturday to call for unity and denounce racism in Quebec. (Stéphanie Tremblay / Radio-Canada)

A number of speakers addressed the crowd, including Mohamed Labidi, president of the Quebec City mosque where a gunman shot and killed six worshippers and wounded 19 others Jan. 29.

"Long live a unified Quebec, a Quebec without discrimination, a Quebec without racism," he said, adding that "we still have a ways to go."

A spokesperson for the festival, Nicolas Villamarin, said xenophobia isn't the future of Quebec society.

"The rise of racism and intolerance threatens our rights and liberties and don't reflect the society that we want to build together," he said.

After the speeches, the crowd walked through the streets of downtown Quebec City, past the U.S. Consulate, city hall and Place d'Youville.