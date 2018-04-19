Police looking for suspects who stormed Montreal restaurant in anti-Macron protest

A gathering advertised as a simple 5 à 7 for supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron last week ended in chaos, after a mob of protesters disrupted the meeting.

Around 6:30 p.m. last Thursday, a group of about 10 protesters, their faces covered, stormed an event at La Petite Marche restaurant on Saint-Denis Street in the Plateau-Mont-Royal neighbourhood.

Police released photos taken from surveillance video today, and they are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects.

"They began to throw some objects at the people inside," said Montreal police spokesperson Const. Véronique Comtois. "There was also pepper spray that was released into the air."

The meeting was organized by members of En Marche Montréal, a group named after Macron's political party, En Marche pour la République.

Protesters spoke with French, Québécois accents

In the pictures, a group of people can be seen on a Montreal sidewalk. Most are wearing scarves over their faces.

This image shows one of the suspects Montreal police are seeking, after a group of anti-Macron protesters threw objects at a gathering inside a restaurant on the Plateau-Mont-Royal April 12. (SPVM)

Police said the suspects spoke with both French and Québécois accents.

They yelled, "Happy birthday, Macron," throwing anti-Macron flyers at the En Marche members, police said.

One of the En Marche members tried to take a photo, prompting a protester to throw a chair at the person, Comtois said. That person suffered a head injury, she said, but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Another member of the group was pepper-sprayed, she said.

Anti-Macron flyers left behind

A restaurant employee reached by phone today said the establishment has no affiliation with the political party.

He said the encounter lasted about five minutes. ​

Flyers found in the restaurant after the protesters left read, "Against the Macron reforms, against expulsions!" and "Everyone hates Anne Genetet and the Macronistes!"

Genetet is a French MNA who spoke to Macron supporters at a gathering at La Petite Marche earlier this month, according to En Marche Montréal's Facebook page.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help identify or locate the suspects to contact Info-Crime Montréal online or at 514-393-1133.