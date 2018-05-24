Ambitious park project for L'Anse-à-l'Orme to be revealed Thursday

The battle may be over between conservationists and real estate developers over a stretch of land shared by Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue at the western edge of the Island of Montreal.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will join Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Mayor Paola Hawa Thursday morning to make an announcement about the future of the land.

At an executive committee meeting Wednesday, Plante said it was a matter of quality of life.

"You do not have to be cautious, you have to be bold, you have to be brave. For us, for now, but also for future generations," Plante said.

Luc Ferrandez, head of large parks on the executive committee, said in a press release there would soon be more announcements about protected green space.

He said what was about to happen on the western side of the island would "set an example for the rest of the planet."

"It's an extremely exciting vision," he added.