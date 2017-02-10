Another Canadian with Moroccan roots has been refused entry at Quebec's border with the United States after being questioned for five hours and having his phone searched.

Yassine Aber, a 19-year-old kinesiology student at the University of Sherbrooke, was denied entry Thursday while trying to cross the border at Stanstead, Que.

Aber was travelling to an athletic competition in Boston with other members of the university's track-and-field team. He was born in Canada to parents who were originally from Morocco and was travelling on a valid Canadian passport.

Four other Canadian citizens of Moroccan heritage were denied entry at a different border crossing into Vermont on Saturday after facing questions about their Moroccan roots and their Muslim faith.

Questioned about his place of birth, countries he's visited

Aber was travelling in a vehicle with five other athletes from the school and their coach.

Aber and the others in his car were made to wait five hours while he was questioned by border guards.

"They made me fill in papers and made me talk about myself, where I'm from, where I was born," he told CBC News.

He was also asked about his parents and their origins, and what countries he's visited recently.

He was then made to hand over his phone and give the agent his passcode.

They returned after awhile and took Aber in for another round of questioning.

At the end, he was told he wasn't allowed to enter the United States, but his teammates and coach were allowed through.

Aber said he was denied entry on the pretext that he didn't have a valid visa. His Canadian passport expires in 2026.

He said he requested more information but was not given any.

"I was told it's a privilege for people from other countries to come to the United States and that privilege can be taken away at any time," Aber said.

"It sucks that I wasn't able to compete, but at least it was only me and not the whole team that was denied entry," he said.

A file picture shows of the Canadian-U.S. border at Stanstead, Que., where Aber was turned back. (Jon-Pierre Lasseigne/The Associated Press)

Athlete, coaches want answers

Aber said the experience was frustrating.

"It's just sad that I couldn't compete with my colleagues, my friends," he said.

"We train hard, we trained for a long time to show what we're able to do."

Aber said he's working with team officials to get information on what happened and why.

"We're looking into what we need to do. Do we need a special visa, special authorization?" he said, noting that as a university athlete he often has to compete in the U.S.

Aber is the fifth Canadian with Moroccan roots to be denied entry at one of Quebec's borders with Vermont.

Last Saturday, two cousins travelling with two children on a day trip to Vermont were denied entry after facing questions about their Muslim faith and Moroccan origins.

The Canadian government is now looking into what happened in their case.

On Thursday, Public Security Minister Ralph Goodale encouraged all Canadians who experience a similar refusal to "appeal through the normal processes" and he promised to take up their cases with the U.S. government.

​The refusals come amid a court battle in the United States over an executive ordered issued by President Donald Trump that would temporarily ban all refugees and visitors from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Morocco, however, is not one the countries targeted by the visitor ban.

In response to questions about the Canadians who were denied entry last Saturday, a spokesman for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said its officer's decisions are cross-checked by supervisors and higher-level managers.

"Although front-line officers do have some discretion in carrying out their duties, they ultimately work with a team of personnel within a chain-of-command construct to achieve CBP's mission," said David Long.

"CBP takes allegations of unprofessional or inappropriate behavior seriously, and will investigate all incidents

appropriately."