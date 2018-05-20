From purgatory to paradise: Montreal's annual spring transformation, in photos
Roving CBC photographer Charles Contant shows us just how much things can change in a few weeks
Early spring in Montreal can feel a little like Dante's long climb up the Mount of Purgatory. There's suffering (and plenty of trash) but, in the end, the payoff is monumental.
Roving CBC photographer Charles Contant has been out and about, documenting the city in all its seasons.
His photos show how the landscape transforms during the spring thaw and early summer bloom.
He went out to a couple favourite haunts on Friday, just as he did several weeks ago.
Below are some of the same locations, presented side by side for comparison.
From grey to green
Montrealers pride themselves on their ability to buckle down and make it through yet another tough winter.
It becomes all worthwhile once the sunshine returns and the city is transformed.
Inside, outside
Even the most grim sights of winter and early spring eventually melt away into lush green.
For Montrealers who have grown used to seeing a monochrome of white and grey for the last few months, patches of bright green grass and vibrant petals are a much-needed dose of colour.
From May to October, people come out of their homes to spend as much time outdoors as possible, soaking in the sun and playing a game of pick-up in the park.
Montrealers know they need to get their vitamin D fix while they can.
Early spring = not pretty
Montreal doesn't always look this nice though.
Once the snow clears, there's often a pile-up of garbage left behind.
The city's cleanup effort has certainly helped matters, with many local community groups running park clean-ups as well.
Now that things are looking nice, it's a good time to lay a blanket out in the park and start working on this season's tan.
Terrasse time
You know winter is nearing its end when the patios pop up.
But it can take a while for the weather to warm up enough to actually sit on one.
Biking for all
While some Montrealers brave the icy streets as avid winter cyclists, the majority of people hop back on their bikes once the snow is gone and the winter's grit has been swept away.
The urban bike paths are scenic trails full of cycling enthusiasts taking in the fresh air and getting a little exercise during their daily commute.
- YOUR PHOTOS: 5 ways to spot spring in Montreal
- The year in photos: CBC Montreal's best shots of the year
Submit your photos to CBC Montreal via Facebook, Instagram or by email.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.