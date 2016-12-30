Family, friends and veterans gathered on Friday at the Royal Canadian Legion in Kahnawake to say their final goodbyes to Angus Patton, the community's last surviving World War II veteran.

Patton, 93, died on Christmas Day.

Flags were lowered to half mast in honour of the vet, who lied about his age to join the United States Navy at the age of 16.

After the war, Patton worked as an ironworker and construction superintendent, helping to build several highrises and bridges in New York, Boston and in cities along the eastern seaboard.

Patton was the community’s last surviving World War II veteran. (CBC)

His son, James, said he was a tireless worker.

"I went home and I checked all his shoes, I didn't find any moss underneath any of them," he said.

"He was always putting one foot in front of the other, that's for sure. And he led not only a long life, but a very full life."

But beyond his accomplishments in the military and business, Patton's daughter Carrie said his family always came first.

"For all the things he did, he did it all for his family. It was all about taking care of us – there were five children and my mother, and he did a darn good job of taking care of everybody," she said.

Military service

Patton served with distinction in the United States Navy. He was aboard the Alan A. Dale, a cargo ship, when it was fired on by a German mini submarine on Dec. 24, 1944 in waters off of the Netherlands.

Surviving the initial blow, Patton volunteered to get back on board to secure vital documents and help scuttle the ship.

He was en route to the Pacific Ocean when the end of the war came.

In 1967 Patton founded what has become the present-day Caughnawaga Golf Club. (CBC)

Passion for golf

Patton was also a passionate golfer with an entrepreneurial spirit.

In 1967, he founded what has become the present-day Caughnawaga Golf Club, which is run by three of Patton's children. It was the first club in Kahnawake.

Among the mementos kept by his family are a plaque commemorating Patton's hole-in-one at a tournament and a photo of NHL great Bobby Orr visiting the club last year.