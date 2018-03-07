The provincial budget is set to be tabled later this month, and as part of his preparations, Finance Minister Carlos Leitão sat down to consult with anglophone community groups Wednesday.

In a first-of-its kind meeting with English-speaking community groups, the groups used their time to let the minister know they're fighting hard to ensure access to public services in English — and they need more support.

"What we need right now is funding to enable volunteers to do the job they've been doing: fighting for, standing up for and advancing the interests of the community and advancing our knowledge of our situation in the province," said Eric Maldoff, director of the Quebec Community Groups Network.

'What we need right now is funding,' says Eric Maldoff, director of the Quebec Community Groups Network. (CBC)

Although the finance minister was tight-lipped about how much money will go towards English-speaking communities, Leitão said he's listening to their concerns.

"In a general sense, there will be a section in the budget that will address the issues that the community has raised and will address the fact that we now have a secretariat," Leitão said

Kathleen Weil, Minister responsible for relations with English-speaking Quebecers, said the secretariat created last year to deal with anglophone issues will get more resources.

"The secretariat is only going to grow and get stronger, and it's going to prove to be an essential tool for the government to promote, if you will, our economy — our development. Because without the English-speaking community, we can only go so far," she said.