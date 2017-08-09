A Quebec Superior Court decision bars members of the public from circulating on or using a part of Beaconsfield's Angell Woods that is privately owned.

The judgment, handed down this week, states not only that the area is off-limits, but that the Association for the Protection of Angell Woods (APAW) must stop encouraging people to use the area recreationally.

One Beaconsfield resident told CBC he was "shocked" by the news. Mark Connolly's family often walks their dog in Angell Woods.

"I'm stunned. I love it here," he said. "We moved here for this."

Another dog-walker, Heather Cooke, says it's a real shame.

"It's very disappointing," she said. "I come here every day."

'A positive step'

Stephen Lloyd, president of APAW, said Wednesday morning that the decision is a "positive step," as it both vindicates the city's actions in tightly regulating the development and maintains the "status quo."

"We've always told our members that it's trespassing to walk on the private land," he said. "There are places where you can walk in Angell Woods where its not trespassing."

Now he says, they may be that much closer to their conservation goals.

"When we started 20 years ago, zero per cent of Angell Woods was conserved. Now we're halfway there."

Heather Cook walks her dogs in Angell Woods every day. (Lauren McCallum/CBC)

The fate of the entire Angell Woods territory has been a point on contention among West Island residents and environmentalists for years.

The piece of land, acquired in 1981 and slated for residential development, is bordered by Elm Street to the south and a protected piece of government land to the north.

To the west it's boxed in by private properties on Lakeview Boulevard, and the City of Beaconsfield's park land to the east. The area totals about 3.5-million square metres (32 hectares).

City cleared of wrongdoing

Yale Properties, which owns the section of land in question, argued as part of their claim that the City of Beaconsfield was acting in bad faith and abusing its property rights with a series of zoning bylaws and municipal regulations that kept the land from being developed.

Justice Johanne Mainville dismissed the claims, clearing Beaconsfield of wrongdoing.

"It concurs that Beaconsfield acted correctly and respected the rights of private ownership," said Mayor Georges Bourelle. "It is private property and should be respected as such."

He said that while the his administration would love to buy the land from the private company and convert it into a public park, they simply don't have the money. That's why the dossier has been passed over to the City of Montreal.

"Montreal is very, very eager to acquire the land," he told CBC Daybreak. "You have a willing buyer, but you need to have a willing seller."

As it stands, Angell Woods is parsed into several different plots of land, one of which is owned by Yale Properties, another by a second private developer, one plot by the City of Beaconsfield, one by Ducks Unlimited Canada and one by the City of Montreal.