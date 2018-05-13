Tory leader Andrew Scheer holds out hand to Quebec nationalists

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is appealing to dejected Quebec nationalists to join his party.

As the Bloc Québécois undergoes a major crisis, which has seen the party lose most of its MPs, the Tories are hoping to woo their voters.

"In the Conservatives, there is space both for nationalists tired of arguing and federalists who can longer stand Justin Trudeau living in his Care-Bear world," Scheer, speaking French, said Sunday at a party meeting in Saint-Hyacinthe, roughly 60 kilometres east of Montreal.

The meeting opened, a day earlier, with former Bloc Québécois leader Michel Gauthier signing a Conservative membership card in front of TV cameras.

Yves Lévesque, the mayor of Trois-Rivières, Que., also announced he was joining the party. He is rumoured to be interested in running for the Tories in 2019.

"Believe me, there will be many more Michel Gauthiers and Yves Lévesques," Scheer said.

Former Bloc Québécois leader Michel Gauthier was something of a novelty attraction at the Conservative party meeting. (Jonathan Montpetit/CBC)

Charm offensive

The outreach to former Bloc voters comes amid a more general push by the Conservative to boost their support in Quebec.

Scheer appeared last week on the popular French-language talk show Tout le monde en parle. Appearances on the program can have a huge impact on a federal politician's popularity in Quebec.

"As you can see, I'm still alive," Scheer said jokingly about his performance.

The Conservative will get a first test of their outreach efforts in a June 18 byelection in Chicoutimi-Le Fjord, a Liberal riding left vacant by Denis Lemieux's resignation in 2017.

When asked by reporters about his party's chances in the byelection, Scheer said: "We finished fourth there in 2015. It's clear it is not a seat that was easy for our party."

The Conservatives currently hold 11 seats in Quebec, compared to 40 for the Liberals, 16 for the NDP, three for the Bloc and seven for ex-Bloc MPs.