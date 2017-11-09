Former Parti Québécois leader André Boisclair was arrested in Quebec City early Thursday morning, sources tell Radio-Canada, and may face charges, including impaired driving and obstructing justice.

Quebec City police confirm that a 51-year-old man was detained just after midnight in the Saint-Roch district after crashing his vehicle into a lamppost on St-Joseph Street.

Police say the suspect refused to take a breathalyzer test.

André Boisclair was seen leaving Quebec City police headquarters early Thursday afternoon. (Radio-Canada)

"He also intimidated the police officers during the intervention," said police spokesperson Étienne Doyon.

He was then taken into custody.

Shortly before noon Thursday, Boisclair was seen leaving Quebec City police headquarters.

He was released with a promise to appear in court on Feb. 15, 2018.

Police say charges could include:

impaired driving.

refusal to take a breathalyzer test.

obstruction of justice.

intimidation of a member of the justice system.

Reactions at National Assembly

Several of Boisclair's former colleagues at the National Assembly didn't wish to comment on reports of his arrest.

PQ MNA Maka Kotto said he didn't know Boisclair very well but was disappointed to hear the news.

Parti Québécois MNA Maka Kotto was elected to the party one year after André Boisclair's departure. (Radio-Canada)

"I don't know what motivated his actions. But I read it as a misfortune that is happening to a human being, not to an ex-politician or an ex-leader of the Parti Québécois," Kotto said.

The Coalition Avenir Québec's Éric Caire said the judicial process has to follow its course.

"Mr. Boisclair, like every other Quebec citizen, must obey the law."

Amir Khadir from Québec Solidaire said it was an unfortunate event but also a private matter.

"It can happen to anyone, but you'd expect better coming from someone who has sat at the National Assembly," Khadir said.

The vehicle crashed into the lamppost behind this fire hydrant on Saint-Joseph street, in Quebec City's Saint-Roch neighbourhood, around 12:30 on Thursday. (Julia Page/CBC)

Political career

​Boisclair was first elected to the National Assembly in 1989 in Montreal's Gouin riding, becoming the youngest MNA in history.

He served as cabinet minister under Quebec premiers Lucien Bouchard and Bernard Landry, and was PQ leader from 2005 to 2007.

In 2005, Boisclair admitted to using cocaine in the 1990s when he was a Quebec provincial cabinet minister. He said at the time that he no longer used drugs.

Boisclair is currently the president and director-general of the l'Institut de développement urbain du Québec. The institute declined to comment on Boisclair's arrest on Thursday.