Former Quebec Liberal minister and prominent member of the Montreal music community, André Bourbeau, died Sunday morning at 81.

His son, Eric Bourbeau, made the announcement on Facebook.

"This morning, my father left us in his sleep, in peace, and surrounded by his relatives," he said.

In his message, he mentions that his father led a very active life since being diagnosed with cancer 20 years ago.

Bourbeau was mayor of Saint-Lambert from 1978 to 1981 and went on to sit as a Liberal in the National Assembly for the Laporte riding, serving from 1981 to 2003.

He held numerous cabinet positions during that time, including Minister of Finance.

Bourbeau later served as the chairman of the board at Hydro-Québec from 2003 to 2005.

He was also the founding president of the Montreal International Music Competition.

The organization posted to its Facebook page that Bourbeau's "presence and generosity were immeasurable."

"His drive and passion has helped a lot of young Quebec talent take off on the world stage. I know that many are grateful to him," his son added on Facebook.

Bourbeau was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2017.