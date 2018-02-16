Linebacker Kyries Hebert was released by the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, upon his request.

Hebert, 37, spent the last six seasons in Montreal.

He had 110 defensive tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception in 18 games for the Alouettes last year.

Hebert collected 391 defensive tackles, including 21 sacks in 92 games over the course of his career with the Als.

"We would like to thank Kyries for everything he has done for this organization on and off the field," said Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed in a statement on the club's website.

"He has impacted the lives of many since he arrived in Montreal and we wish him the best in his future projects."

The 11-year CFL veteran has also played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Ottawa Renegades.