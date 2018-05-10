Market vs. message: Aloe Blacc weighs in on the role of the artist right now in America

With American rappers, superstar Kanye West and the equally multi-talented Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, shaking up our group consciousness, there is no better time to be discussing the role of the artist in America.

In the last three weeks, West and Gambino have provoked conversation — via tweet and TV interview, in the case of West, and through song and video, in the case of Gambino's This is America — with their statements about black identity, violence and their birth country, America.

The controversy started when Kanye started tweeting about his affinity for Donald Trump, calling the U.S. president his "brother" who shares his "dragon energy."

Gambino juxtaposes minstrel-esque performance with gun violence against black bodies.

His moves and music are mesmerizing, but the message is harsh and, in some parts, confusing: is he just mocking black culture?

Reaction to both West and Gambino has varied.

Many are disappointed, hurt and frustrated by West. Others are praising Gambino's work — almost in response to West. Still others are asking whether Gambino's video was more insensitive than progressive.

Aloe Blacc's insights

Thinking about all of this as I sat down with American singer, songwriter and producer Aloe Blacc, I asked for his insight. What should be the role of the artist right now in America?

Blacc was in Montreal for the launch of a new Imax film he's featured in called America's Musical Journey, now playing at Montreal's Science Centre.

In the documentary, he travels across the country uncovering the roots of American music and the stories behind the people who brought those genres to life, as well as those who continue to carry the torch.

In the documentary, he travels across the country uncovering the roots of American music and the stories behind the people who brought those genres to life, as well as those who continue to carry the torch.

The singer of Wake Me Up, I Need a Dollar, and I'm The Man fame sat down with me for the latest episode of The Bridge to talk about his own journey to music and life in general.

At 38, Blacc is a contemporary of West and Gambino. He, too, is a rapper, even though we hear him mostly as a singer on popular radio.

As for my question about the role of the artist in America: his answer started off tenderly.

"I feel like as artists, we have to use our voices to enlighten people. As artists we speak not only to our community but to the world."

But then his line hardened.

"Domestically, at home, in the U.S, we [artists] have this battle between market and message," he said.

"So when people conflate the two, it becomes very convoluted and confusing for the audience."

Many brushed off both West and Gambino's latest efforts as ultimately being part of a marketing plan: West has an album coming out, and we are all waiting for the next Star Wars to come out, starring Glover, a.k.a Gambino.

Keeping things positive

West and Gambino's statements about social issues shocked. They felt negative. And why not? Being in America, and being black in America, is not a very positive experience right now.

In comparison, Blacc keeps things positive. He's all about positive social change.

If you read his website and his Instagram posts or if you have followed his career since his late 90s days as the rap element of hip-hop duo Emanon, it's hard to miss.

For him, artists are graced with tools, by virtue of the money they make and the visibility they achieve through their art, tools that allow them to spur change. Common and Andra Day perform 'Stand Up For Something' with members of the Cardinal Shehan School Choir during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"If you really want to make dramatic change, if you want to make true social change, then you gotta be in the trenches doing the work," Blacc told me.

"Common and John Legend are doing the work now with their activities, the shows that they're doing, with their alignments."

Yes, that part looks a little like he's throwing shade on Kanye West: Common and John Legend are both from Chicago, and are friends and collaborators of his, as well.

But West is also a philanthropist with a foundation that operates primarily in Chicago. And Gambino gives back, too. ​

In Aloe Blacc's case, part of his approach, he said, is to use the money from his record label to make high-quality videos that tell stories about current social themes — immigration, youth incarceration, malaria in Africa.

Blacc wants more artists to do more. And it seems he's saying the message does not have to be compromised for the market: just make the message one that's about issues and not narcissistic — one that will do good and not damage.

He says if that approach can become a trend, "then you have a new generation of artists — and a new generation of informed listeners."