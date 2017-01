A number of prepared food products sold through the Adonis group of grocery stores and dated Jan. 10 or before might have undeclared traces of sesame seeds, mustard, soy, gluten or sulphites, the Quebec government warns.

The 36 products and formats listed below are marked "Marché Adonis" and were sold up to and including Jan. 10, 2017, at Adonis stores in Montreal, Laval and Brossard.

A news release issued by Quebec's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food said the products should not be consumed if you are allergic to sesame seeds or mustard or suffer from gluten, soy or sulphite intolerance.

The ministry said anyone with such allergies or sensitivities should return the products to the store where they were purchased.

To date, no illness linked to the products has been reported.

Adonis says it has now modified the labelling on the products concerned but denied the news release's description of the event as a recall.